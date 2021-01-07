GELID Unveils Astra ARGB Sleeved Extension Cables

Tech innovator GELID Solutions has today announced their latest ARGB extension cable series featuring sophisticated lighting and 18 AWG multilayer single sleeved wiring. The ASTRA is a product of GELID Solutions GAMER product line.

The ASTRA comes with the special braided fiber-optic module and 24 ultra-bright RGB LEDs (16 RGB LEDs in the 8-Pin/16-Pin cable version) boasting unboundedly vivid RGB lighting. It’s super easy to install, also easy to flex and bend, and the cable assembly is tailored to a thickness of just 20 mm to ensure hassle-free connectivity to your motherboard and GPU.

GELID Astra ARGB Sleeved Extension Cables

The cable wiring is built upon 18 AWG copper wires and carries multilayer single sleeving to provide enhanced reliability, improved heat resistance and better power efficiency. The ASTRA features ARGB Sync via the two integrated 3-Pin ARGB cables and supports all modern motherboards with addressable RGB functions: ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI or ASRock. You can use any lighting preset or design your own vivid flaring effects with compatible ARGB software. Additionally, the integrated ARGB cables are complemented by daisy-chain headers and protective cable-caps to facilitate connectivity inside your PC.

FEATURES

Braided Fiber-Optic Cover

Dual-Side RGB Lighting

ARGB Sync

24/16 Ultra-Bright LEDs

18 AWG Single Sleeved Cabling

30cm/20cm Long

Price & Availability

GELID has confirmed that the ASTRA is available now and comes with the following options:

8-Pin ATX Cable (CPU Power Connector), has an MSRP of USD 38.99 / Euro 31.99

Dual 8-Pin GPU Cable (Dual PCI-E Power Connector), has an MSRP of USD 37.99 / Euro 30.99

24-Pin ATX Cable (ATX Motherboard Connector), has an MSRP of USD 43.99 / Euro 35.99

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!