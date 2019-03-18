Generation Zero Launch Trailer Pits Humans vs Robots

Guerilla Combat vs Mechs Set in a Swedish Countryside Sandbox

Avalanche Studios is set to release their upcoming first-person shooter game Generation Zero in a few days. It is set in an alternate 1980’s where the world is overrun by robots. So gamers can expect to team up (as humans) to take down the mechanical threats.

The gameokay is open-world and set in the Swedish countryside. A location the Stockholm-based studio is very familiar with. Users can also team up to 4-players in co-op mode, which is definitely more fun than fighting and exploring alone.

Now Avalanche Studios has prepared a launch trailer showing what the polished, final game will look like:

When is Generation Zero Coming Out?

The game is coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 26th. The standard edition for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 has an MSRP of £34.99. Meanwhile, PC users will be getting it at a lower price of £29.99.

Can My PC Run Generation Zero?

Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64bit OS – Windows 7 with Service Pack 1

64bit OS – Windows 7 with Service Pack 1 Processor: Intel i5 Quad Core

Intel i5 Quad Core Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia GTX 660 / ATI HD7870 – 2GB VRAM / Intel® Iris™ Pro Graphics 580

nVidia GTX 660 / ATI HD7870 – 2GB VRAM / Intel® Iris™ Pro Graphics 580 Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements