Genesis Announces its Neon 750 RGB White Headset

The Genesis Neon 750 RGB headphones are launched anew – in white. The 750 RGB White model will enchant players with premium quality, both when it comes to manufacturing execution and sound performance. The set also includes RGB illumination, which breaks the white color and allows for more customization.

The Neon 750 RGB White headset is Genesis’ flagship earpad model. The white unit is made from premium materials. The manufacturer states that the headband and the earpads, which can be regulated in the horizontal axis, are covered in high-quality leather. The cable is secured with a subtle braid, which protects it from damage, and provides flexibility at the same time.

Genesis Neon 750 RGB White Headset

The Genesis Neon 750 RGB White uses 50 mm transducers. Just as in the case of the materials used, they will amaze users with the quality of sound and its details, positioning, and the range of recreated scenes. Users can use an Omni microphone to communicate with other players. It’s located on an elastic arm, which can be disconnected if need be

The remote control, located on the cable, allows users to mute the microphone and change the settings of the illumination. The manufacturer used the RGB Prismo system, signature to the series, which lights up both the earpads and grant the set its individual character. The set connects with the PC via a 3.5 mm mini-jack. By default, it includes a 4-pin plug, which can be divided into two 3-pins thanks to an adapter. The headset is powered by the USB interface.

Specifications

Neon 750 RGB White

Headset type: overhead, earpads

Transducers: dynamic, 50 mm diameter

Frequency: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ohm

Dynamic range: 106 dB

Microphone:

0 sensitivity: -42 dB

0 frequency: 100 Hz – 16 kHz

Interface: 1x mini-jack 3.5 mm (4-pole) or 2x mini-jack 3.5 mm (3-pole) 1x USB (power)

Cable: braided, 2.7 m long (1.5 m + 1.2 m adapter)

Where Can I Learn More?

The gaming Genesis Neon 750 RGB headset will be available this month with a suggested price set at €54,99/$64,99. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can check out the official product website via the link here! – (This is currently only showing the original black version, but the overall details should be exactly the same… Well, except this is a new white model 😀 )

