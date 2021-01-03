Genesis Launches the HOLM 510 RGB Gaming Desk

The Genesis HOLM 510 RGB is a desk created for demanding gamers. A spatial tabletop is equipped with a wireless charger, a USB hub, and remotely controller LED illumination, which creates a unique gaming station. The whole set is complete with practical holders and bases.

The Genesis HOLM 510 RGB desk provides extensive workspace with a table-top sized 160 x 75 cm. The manufacturer focused on high quality and modern, stylish carbon finishing. In-built RGB LED illumination also adds a sense of style. It’s equipped with remote control and a variety of modes and effects to choose from so that players can create their own unique gaming station.

Genesis HOLM 510 RGB Gaming Desk

The Genesis HOLD 510 RGB tabletop has an in-built wireless charger. It does not take any desk space and allows for quick charging of devices, like smartphones. It also has an in-built hub with three USB 3.0 ports to facilitate accessory connectivity. Cable management is simplified thanks to channels and a shelf under the table-top with space for a power strip.

The whole Genesis HOLM 510 RGB set is completed with headset and cup holders, which can be mounted on the front and the sides. There are also two dismountable shelves for speakers and LED columns which can be mounted anywhere. Thanks to this solution additional accessories do not take more space. The tabletop is based on a metal construction.

Features & Specifications

table-top size: 160 cm x 75 cm

table-top height: 75 cm

materials: MDF board (top), metal (frame)

color: black

holders: cup headphones

shelves: power strip speakers

additions: included wireless 10 W charger USB hub: yes, 3x USB 3.0 cable organization system



Price & Availability

The Genesis Holm 510 RGB gaming desk is available now with a suggested retail price of €290/$319. – If you do, therefore, wish to learn more about this gaming desk design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!