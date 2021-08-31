Genesis Unveil the HOLM 320 RGB White Gaming Desk

Genesis has announced the launch of its brand new HOLM 320 RGB White gaming desk and claims that it represents a perfect option for users who are looking for a combination of style and functionality in their setup. Its 120 x 160 cm tabletop is manufactured using an MDF board which is then covered with carbon veneer. The display screen can also be placed on a shelf, which allows for optimal placement and saves space on the desk.

Genesis HOLM 320 RGB White Gaming Desk

As an unusual feature for gaming desk setups, the Genesis HOLM 320 RGB comes provided with a holster suitable for both cups and headphones, as well as a stand for gamepads. Thanks to this stand, everything has its place and organizing the working space becomes easy. The features don’t end there, however, as it also has an integrated wireless charger. Users can charge their compatible devices simply by placing them on the desk. Cable organization is supported by a three USB 3.0 hub with cable channels.

The set is completed with remotely controlled LED illumination with a number of programmed modes and effects. These will illuminate the white Genesis HOLM 320 RGB unit to create a unique gaming environment.

Specifications

table-top size: 120 cm x 60 cm

table-top height: 75 cm

materials: MDF board (top), metal (frame)

color: white

holders: cup headphones gamepads

shelves: screen power strip

additions: included wireless 10 W charger USB hub: yes, 3x USB 3.0 cable organization system



Price & Availability

The Genesis HOLM 320 RGB White desk is available to purchase now with consumers set to expect a cost in the region of €239.99/$279.99. So in terms of comparative pricing, this is certainly more than a little competitive. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

