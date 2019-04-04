Get 5 Games for $1 From Green Man Gaming for a Limited Time

Hours of Gameplay for Only a Buck

Green Man Gaming is currently offering a 5-for-$1 promotion. The deal is exactly as it sounds. Users basically can pick five select games and only pay $1 or £1 or €1, depending on your region. The selection ranges from $1 PC games all the way to $25 titles.

Aporia: Beyond the Valley is included in this sale

Obviously, this is only for a limited time. Furthermore, once the keys for a particular item are sold out, they are gone. So time is of the essence. The good thing is that $1 is more than a reasonable and affordable for any gamer. It is not like it is going to disrupt anyone’s entertainment or luxury budget for the month.

What Games are Available from this Sale?

As for which one of these are must-haves, Frozen Synapse and Toybox Turbos jump out.

Frozen Synapse is also the more expensive one of the bunch and is a fun top-down shooter experience. Meanwhile, Toybox Turbos is a solid arcade RC game.

Aporia: Beyond the Valley is also a pretty little indie puzzler. It uses CryTek‘s CryEngine which explains why it looks quite beautiful for an indie game. Reviews for it are very high as well.

Remember, there are 50 titles to choose from. So take your time to read the reviews for each. Although, do not wait too long. Some games are already sold out.

