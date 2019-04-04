Get 5 Games for $1 From Green Man Gaming for a Limited Time

/ 4 hours ago
Hours of Gameplay for Only a Buck

Green Man Gaming is currently offering a 5-for-$1 promotion. The deal is exactly as it sounds. Users basically can pick five select games and only pay $1 or £1 or €1, depending on your region. The selection ranges from $1 PC games all the way to $25 titles.

Aporia: Beyond the Valley is included in this sale

Obviously, this is only for a limited time. Furthermore, once the keys for a particular item are sold out, they are gone. So time is of the essence. The good thing is that $1 is more than a reasonable and affordable for any gamer. It is not like it is going to disrupt anyone’s entertainment or luxury budget for the month.

What Games are Available from this Sale?

Action AlienRabiez EpidemicFIVE Guardians of David
AIM Racing SteamRecovery Search and Rescue SimulationFrozen Synapse Prime
Aporia Beyond The ValleyRock N Roll DefenseGone In November
BacteriaRussian SuperHero Dead IvanGoosebumps The Game
BallistickSkilltree SagaHerding Dog
Big Buck Hunter ArcadeSoulcraftHexoscope
BiozoneStable OrbitHiiro
Black Sand DriftStreet Racing SyndicateHoven the Sages Spinel
Chainsaw Warrior Lords of the NightSuper Bomb RushHuntsman The Orphanage
CitalisSuper HardcoreIt came from space and ate our brains
Corporate Lifestyle SimulatorSupreme League of Patriots Issue 2 Patriot FramesMachine Made Rebirth
Cranium ConundrumSwitch GalaxyMadrobot X
Cross of the DutchmanTales of DestructionMerger 3D
Cyber City 2157 The Visual NovelTaxiMoribund
Daily Chthonicle Editors EditionThe AsskickersNash Racing
Dear RED ExtendedThe Last Door SteamNihilumbra Steam
Elven Legacy SteamThe PastureParanautical Activity Deluxe Atonement Edition
Energy BalanceThree Dead Zed SteamPeregrin
Energy CycleToybox turbosPost Master
Fahrenheit Indigo Prophecy RemasteredUncanny ValleyPulsecharge
Farming WorldUrizen Shadows of the ColdPurgatory
Farnham FablesVindictive DrivePuzzle Chronicles

As for which one of these are must-haves, Frozen Synapse and Toybox Turbos jump out.

Frozen Synapse is also the more expensive one of the bunch and is a fun top-down shooter experience. Meanwhile, Toybox Turbos is a solid arcade RC game.

Aporia: Beyond the Valley is also a pretty little indie puzzler. It uses CryTek‘s CryEngine which explains why it looks quite beautiful for an indie game. Reviews for it are very high as well.

Remember, there are 50 titles to choose from. So take your time to read the reviews for each. Although, do not wait too long. Some games are already sold out.

