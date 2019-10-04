Ghostrunner Set to Feature Ray Tracing

Ghostrunner may not be released until 2020, but it’s shaping up to be a pretty cool game. Developer One More Level recently had an interview with Nvidia. Their lead artist revealed that Ghostrunner will be fully supporting real-time ray-tracing effects. Improving shadows, reflections, and ambient occlusion.

Ghost Runner

“So we’re basically using Ray Tracing to improve three major parts of the game. We have plenty of dynamic lights that cast soft shadows so those applied to both area lights and point lights. We also have fully real-time ray traced reflections which is pretty cool for the kind of environment we set our game in. There is plenty of wet surfaces that reflect a lot of light. And obviously ambient occlusion which is much better with ray tracing. The kind of ambient occlusion we are getting right now does not produce any artifacts you might know from screen space ambient occlusion.”

One More Level

Despite their small team of just 25 people, One More Level said that they had a fairly easy time adding ray tracing to the game. This is no doubt thanks to the recent implementation of RT in the games engine; Unreal Engine 4. Check out the trailer below, let us know what you think in the comments section.