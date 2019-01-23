GIANTS Software Launches Farming Simulator eSports League

Competitive Virtual Farming Heats Up

GIANTS Software is going all in and launching the first official Farming Simulator eSports League. This of course, is technically the second annual Farming Simulator Championships, rebranded into a full-fledged eSports league.

This year, there are 10 tournaments across Europe. Every single tournament will grant circuit points for the best teams. Furthermore, teams will also win big prizes, bringing the prize pool for season two up to a total of €250.000. By the end of the season, the best teams will compete for the title of the Farming Simulator Champion during FarmCon 2020, with €100, 000 in prizes.

Since this is now an actual eSports League, GIANTS software is partnering up with some big names in PC hardware for sponsorships. Companies on-board include Logitech G, Intel, Noblechairs as well as long term partner Nitrado.

What are The eSports Rules for Farming Simulator?

The new league will be played with the latest Farming Simulator 19. GIANTS software is also making some changes to the eSports rules from last year to now. Namely moving from bale stacking to a competitive 3 vs 3 mode where teams challenge each other to determine who is the best on the field.

The game will stand true to its roots in farming. It will combine real field work like harvesting, with fun and challenging game elements. Although no specifics are available yet, GIANTS Software will be revealing more about the new game mode in the near future.

“We have a unique opportunity”, explains Christian Ammann, CEO of GIANTS Software and manager of the eSports division. “competitive farming is something people enjoy for years now, but it hasn’t been done in eSports so far. We have lots of eSports enthusiasts in our company who can’t wait to show the world that farming can indeed be fun and competitive at the same time. We believe we found the right mix of real farming and fun to play game elements to ensure everyone will find it entertaining.”