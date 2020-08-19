Gigabyte Announces its A520 Chipset Motherboards

Gigabyte, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, today announced the launch of AMD A520 chipset motherboards primed to unleash the potential of 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors and planned support for the next-gen Ryzen™ Desktop Processors. The GIGABYTE A520 motherboards are designed to deliver abundant functions to fulfill all kinds of needs for families and offices. From digital power design which provides the processors and chipset a stable power supplement, to GIGABYTE Ultra Durable™ technology, GIGABYTE A520 series motherboards deliver users the most delightful PC experience.

GIGABYTE A520 motherboards comprise AORUS and UD series, which provides various size options of ATX, Micro ATX, and the user-favorite mini ITX size in recent years. Enhanced by pure digital PWM components, GIGABYTE A520 motherboards deliver the promise of a stable power supply. The mini motherboard A520I AC which is specially designed for small systems equips Direct 6 Phases Digital VRM Solution with 55A DrMOS, allowing for ultimate performance with a stable and sufficient power supply when overclocking on 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors.

Gigabyte A520 Motherboards

Besides the special design of power supply, GIGABYTE A520 motherboards also put effort into advanced thermal design. A520 AORUS ELITE features multi-cut aluminum heatsink design to optimize heat conduction and convection for the premium heat dissipation of PWM, providing cool and stable operation under overclocking for users.

GIGABYTE A520 Motherboards showcase a comprehensive connectivity of mainstream extension interfaces, including the exclusive gaming GbE networking design. A520M DS3H AC and A520I AC also integrate 802.11ac wireless configuration, users can get optimized network efficiency and reliability by operating between high-speed Ethernet and wireless connection flexibly. A520 AORUS ELITE motherboard integrates USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface to offer 10 Gbps high-speed data transfer. Pre-installed I/O shield armor design provides easier alignment for system assembly to avoid reassembling once the I/O shield is forgotten.

Where Can I Learn More?

GIGABYTE A520 motherboards gear up RGB Fusion technology with programmable LED/RGB LED strip lights, offering users tremendous computing experience. GIGABYTE A520 motherboards come with the exclusive Q-Flash Plus Technology. Users can easily update BIOS without even installing a processor, memory, graphics cards, or booting up the PC so they can flash the BIOS without the concerns of not being able to boot up the system due to compatibility issues. The latest BIOS update boosts the performance of the new processors, and fixes partial security issues of SMM Callout which can let users have it both ways in system performance and security.

GIGABYTE A520 motherboards feature a number of technologies that provide cool and effective energy-conserving with extended product life, including Ultra Durable™ Technology, digital power designs, and Smart Fan technology. GIGABYTE A520 motherboards bring together a unique blend of features and technologies that offer users the absolute ultimate platform for their PC build.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these releases, you can check out the official Gigabyte A520 motherboard website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!