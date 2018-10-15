Gigabyte Announces New Classic Black DDR4 Memory Kit

Memory For both Intel and AMD

Gigabyte is releasing a brand new “Classic Black” DDR4 memory kit. This time under the Gigabyte brand rather than the high-end gaming AORUS brand. This solution seems to be more for mainstream usage, providing support for both Intel and AMD system builds.

What are the Specifications of This Memory Kit?

The kit comes with 2x 8GB modules operating at 2666MHz. For Intel users, it has an XMP preset of CL19-19-19-43. Meanwhile, AMD users will be running it at a slightly looser timing of CL20-19-19-43. It operates at the default voltage of 1.2V and complies with JEDEC standards.

As for th heatspreader, it has a sleek dark brushed aluminium look. Plus, it has a subtle aesthetic styling and a standard profile height. In fact, one module measures 32mm tall, so it can fit underneath the majority of air coolers in the market. The PCB is also black so it matches the heatspreader.

How Much is the Gigabyte Classic Black DDR4 Memory Kit?

Gigabyte did not reveal any availability, release dates or pricing information yet. RAM pricing tends to go up and down every so often, so we will most likely see a definite price at launch date.

Like all DDR4 memory modules, these DDR4 RAM modules are also covered with a limited lifetime warranty.