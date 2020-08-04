Gigabyte Reveals the Aorus ATC800 Tower CPU Cooler

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards graphics cards, and hardware solutions, today announced the AORUS ATC800 tower fan which is specially designed for multi-core processors, features stack fins, 6 Direct Touch Heatpipes that are each 6 mm in diameter, as well as a dual ball bearing structure, dual fan, and a unique fan blade design. It delivers superior heat dissipation TDP suppression for overclocking the Intel Core i9-10900K CPUs to all cores at 5.10 GHz under a Prime 95 burning-in test. AORUS ATC800 also integrates smart CPU temp/RPM light indicators for users to easily manage the system dissipation condition.

Gigabyte Aorus ATC800 Tower CPU Cooler

With the help of its composite mounting bracket, AORUS ATC800 can fully support most of the Intel and AMD processors, so users can upgrade to the latest 10th Generation Intel Core processors without extra purchase of new fans. AORUS ATC800 implements stack fins to enlarge the dissipation area. With 6 Direct-Touch Copper Heatpipes, each 6 mm in diameter, it can increase 20% in surface area compared to other designs of 3 heatpipes, which bolster heat dissipation. Specialized welding between the heatpipes and stacked fins not only strengthens the structure of the design but also draws heat away more quickly from the CPU to the fins, allowing the dual ball bearing fan to significantly lower temperatures.

Enhanced with distinguished product design, AORUS ATC800 can easily mitigate the heat and over 250 Watts TDP which is generated from overclocking the Intel Core i9-10900Ks to all cores at 5.10 GHz under the Prime 95 burn-in test. It not only provides users an excellent overclocking experience, but also reveals the design strength and quality of GIGABYTE AORUS cooling products.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Gigabyte has not confirmed the price nor specific retail release date for the Aorus ATC800. If you do, however, want to learn more about this clearly amazing cooler, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

