Gigabyte Reveals the Aorus ATC800 Tower CPU Cooler

/ 23 seconds ago
gigabyte logo

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards graphics cards, and hardware solutions, today announced the AORUS ATC800 tower fan which is specially designed for multi-core processors, features stack fins, 6 Direct Touch Heatpipes that are each 6 mm in diameter, as well as a dual ball bearing structure, dual fan, and a unique fan blade design. It delivers superior heat dissipation TDP suppression for overclocking the Intel Core i9-10900K CPUs to all cores at 5.10 GHz under a Prime 95 burning-in test. AORUS ATC800 also integrates smart CPU temp/RPM light indicators for users to easily manage the system dissipation condition.

Gigabyte Reveals the Aorus ATC800 Tower CPU Cooler 1

Gigabyte Aorus ATC800 Tower CPU Cooler

With the help of its composite mounting bracket, AORUS ATC800 can fully support most of the Intel and AMD processors, so users can upgrade to the latest 10th Generation Intel Core processors without extra purchase of new fans. AORUS ATC800 implements stack fins to enlarge the dissipation area. With 6 Direct-Touch Copper Heatpipes, each 6 mm in diameter, it can increase 20% in surface area compared to other designs of 3 heatpipes, which bolster heat dissipation. Specialized welding between the heatpipes and stacked fins not only strengthens the structure of the design but also draws heat away more quickly from the CPU to the fins, allowing the dual ball bearing fan to significantly lower temperatures.

Enhanced with distinguished product design, AORUS ATC800 can easily mitigate the heat and over 250 Watts TDP which is generated from overclocking the Intel Core i9-10900Ks to all cores at 5.10 GHz under the Prime 95 burn-in test. It not only provides users an excellent overclocking experience, but also reveals the design strength and quality of GIGABYTE AORUS cooling products.

Gigabyte Tests Aorus ATC800 Cooler

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Gigabyte has not confirmed the price nor specific retail release date for the Aorus ATC800. If you do, however, want to learn more about this clearly amazing cooler, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Do You Overclock Or Run At Stock?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend