Gigabyte Confirms AMD Ryzen 5000 BIOS Updates!

Gigabyte, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, announced today the release of the latest BIOS for the motherboards with the AMD X570, B550, and A520 chipsets to ensure the most comprehensive performance, compatibility, and reliability improvements for users to have the most pleasant user experience on their PCs equipped with AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors.

AMD recently released the Ryzen 5000 series processors which are the most extensive upgrade since 2017. The Ryzen 5000 series includes four models of Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and Ryzen 5 5600X. With the enhancement of the brand new Zen3 core design, these four processors present monumental uplift in performance which attracts notable intension of users to expect a further upgrade for their “AMD YES” systems.

Gigabyte AMD Ryzen 5000 BIOS Update!

GIGABYTE has released bootable BIOS in September to support RyzenTM 5000 series processors. However, our RD team worked closely with AMD to validate the latest AMD BIOS AGESA code in parallel with the belief of providing users with a better product experience. Also, prior to the official launch of the Ryzen 5000 series processors, we work hard on the BIOS to optimize the Zen3 core’s performance and upload it to our websites available for download. This allows users to firsthand experience the compatibility and reliability improvements made possible from motherboards equipped with Ryzen 5000 series processors when they get a hold of their processors while enjoying the advantages of the new processors on gaming experience, performance, and overclocking ability.

Latest BIOS Versions

At the time of writing, Gigabyte only currently has AMD Ryzen 5000 BIOS updates available for their X570, A520, and B550 motherboard releases. They have, however, confirmed that X470 and B450 updates will be provided in the near future!

Current Latest BIOS Version

X570 – F31

B550 – F11

A520 – F11

X470 – F60

B450 – F60

Users can update their motherboards’ BIOS by their familiar methods, such as ＠BIOS or Q-Flash. You can even utilize the Q-Flash Plus feature to update the BIOS without installing any processor, memory, or even graphics card, making it possible for users to enjoy the benefits brought about by the new BIOS core and processors.

Where Can I Get the Update?

The latest BIOS for the AMD X570, B550, and A520 motherboards is available now on Gigabyte’s website. If you do, therefore, want to apply this to your system (who knows, perhaps in preparation for AMD Ryzen 5000’s November 5th release date), you can check out their official update FAQ via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!