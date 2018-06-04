Gigabyte Enters the PC Memory Market with AORUS RGB DDR4

Gigabyte Enters the Memory Market

After motherboard and VGA manufacturer Gigabyte expanded into coolers, cases and power supplies for the past two years, it makes sense for them to extend further into other areas. So right before Computex 2018, they are teasing these new AORUS branded DDR4 memory modules. AORUS is of course, Gigabyte’s high-end gaming brand. So it is safe to say that these are going to be performing as well as they look.

Does It Have RGB LED?

Yes, it does! It has a built-in diffuser along the top ridge as well so the LED shines bright and even. The product prototype shows an AORUS logo etched on the side while the opposite edge has notches. These are most likely stylistic design choices rather than for thermal management.These notches also allow RGB LED to shine through a bit on the side, but for the most part, the lighting is concentrated on the visible top ridge area.

Nonetheless, it looks quite slick having a brushed aluminium heatspreader. It looks quite impressive and flashy without looking too outlandish like some DDR4 designs. The bare color in these photos are only for the initial prototype. Gigabyte says that they are going to release these with a darker tint when it comes out.

When Are These AORUS Memory Modules Coming Out?

According to Gigabyte, they are still tweaking some things so there is no firm launch date yet. One thing they are confirming though is that the Lighting effects are controllable via RGB Fusion software.