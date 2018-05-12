Gigabyte Enters the Storage Market with UD PRO Series SSDs

Gigabyte Now Has SSDs

Motherboard manufacturer Gigabyte is now launching their UD PRO series of solid state drives. This marks the first time the manufacturer has entered the storage space. Although it is not their first effort in diversifying their portfolio. In fact, they have begun expanding into cases, cooling and even power supplies for the past few years. The UD naming comes from their “Ultra Durable” motherboard branding and just makes sense to carry it onto other products.

How well Does it Perform?

These new UD PRO SSDs come in a 2.5″ SATA form factor and is available in 256GB, and 512GB capacities. According to Anandtech, it uses a Phison PS3110 S10 with Toshiba’s 3D TLC NAND and a DDR3L SDRAM cache. In terms of performance, the 512GB version can reach sequential read speeds of up to 530MB/s. Meanwhile, it can reach up to 500MB/s in sequential writes. The DRAM buffer enables significant sustained average IOPS on full disk 4K random writes. Up to 16x in fact versus DRAM-less drives. Specifcally, the 512GB version reaches up to 80K random read IOPS and 75K random write IOPS.

In terms of durabilty, these drives have an MTBF of 1,800,000 hours. Furthermore, the 256GB capacity version has a 100TB Total-bytes Written, while the 512GB has twice that at 200TB TBW.

How Much Are These Gigabyte UD PRO Series SSDs?

The 256GB model starts at just $69 USD, while the 512GB model is $120 USD. Both come with a 3-year warranty.