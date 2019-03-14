Gigabyte GTX 1660 Gaming OC 6GB Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. Packaging 3. A Closer Look 4. How We Test 5. Synthetic Benchmarks 6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 7. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 8. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 9. Battlefield V 10. Metro Exodus 11. Far Cry New Dawn 12. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 13. Overclocking 14. Final Thoughts 15. View All Pages

Gigabyte GTX 1660 Gaming OC

While Gigabyte’s AORUS branding has always focused on the enthusiast and extreme hardware, Gigabyte still have plenty to offer at the more affordable end of the market. Under their stock name “Gigabyte“, their GPUs often end up being some of the most competitively priced of each generation. With the launch of the GTX 1660 now upon us, it seems both they and Nvidia want to give us more affordable gaming cards.

Why GTX 1660?

The new cards may be somewhat similar to their GTX 1060 counterparts, but they’re certainly not identical. They use a smaller fabrication process, use less power, generate less heat, and clock higher. That means more performance for those looking for an affordable brand-new GPU. At least on paper, I’m going to test them in just a moment to see how that pans out!

Features

TU116-300 Chipset

1408 Cores

88 TMUs

48 ROPs

6GB GDDR5 Memory

192-bit Bus

12nm FinFET Process

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Gigabyte page here.