Gigabyte GTX 1660 Gaming OC 6GB Graphics Card Review
Peter Donnell / 3 hours ago
Gigabyte GTX 1660 Gaming OC
While Gigabyte’s AORUS branding has always focused on the enthusiast and extreme hardware, Gigabyte still have plenty to offer at the more affordable end of the market. Under their stock name “Gigabyte“, their GPUs often end up being some of the most competitively priced of each generation. With the launch of the GTX 1660 now upon us, it seems both they and Nvidia want to give us more affordable gaming cards.
Why GTX 1660?
The new cards may be somewhat similar to their GTX 1060 counterparts, but they’re certainly not identical. They use a smaller fabrication process, use less power, generate less heat, and clock higher. That means more performance for those looking for an affordable brand-new GPU. At least on paper, I’m going to test them in just a moment to see how that pans out!
Features
- TU116-300 Chipset
- 1408 Cores
- 88 TMUs
- 48 ROPs
- 6GB GDDR5 Memory
- 192-bit Bus
- 12nm FinFET Process
Specifications
