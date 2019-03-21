Gigabyte GTX 1660 Ti Gaming OC Graphics Card Review
Peter Donnell / 1 min ago
Gigabyte GTX 1660 Ti Gaming OC
The Nvidia GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti landed with quite a bang this month. Everyone was raving that they were pointless, but not me. Of course, once the benchmarks started rolling in, the price vs performance ratio was superb and the cards are proving a smash-hit for affordable PC gaming upgrades and first-time system builders.
A budget chipset it may be, but the GTX 1660 has some fantastic power to it. Of course, if you want to spend just a little bit more, you can get the faster Ti editions. We’ve got the new Gaming OC model from Gigabyte, which features its huge triple fan Windforce 3X cooler. Of course, that’s complete overkill for this chipset, but cooler temperatures means higher clocks, so you’ll not hear any complaints from me.
Features
- Powered by GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti
- Integrated with 6GB GDDR6 192-bit memory interface
- WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans
- RGB Fusion 2.0 – synchronize with other AORUS devices
- Protection backplate
- Core Clock 1860 MHz (Reference card is 1770 MHz
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Gigabyte page here.