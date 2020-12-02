Gigabyte Launch its 3060 Ti Series Graphics Cards

Gigabyte, a leading manufacturer of premium gaming hardware, has today released its new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti series graphics cards powered by Nvidia Ampere architecture.

Gigabyte has launched five graphics cards – the AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti MASTER 8G, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GAMING OC PRO 8G, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GAMING OC 8G, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti EAGLE OC 8G, and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti EAGLE 8G. – The range is designed to fulfill the demands of different customers.

Gigabyte 3060 Ti Series Graphics Cards

The AORUS MASTER is recommended for enthusiasts who want the ultimate performance and colorful RGB appearance. GAMING OC series is the best choice of mainstream gamers. EAGLE series is the best value choice for those who want graphics performance and durability. Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and the 2nd generation of NVIDIA RTX, the world’s most powerful PC gaming platform for real-time raytracing and AI, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti delivers blistering 1080p and 1440p gameplay.

The MAX-Covered Cooling features 3x 100 mm unique blade stack fans with wind claw design and alternate spinning, so the air pressure can completely cover the heatsink. The heat dissipation area of the heat-sink is more than the previous generation. And with the big copper plate and 7 composite heat-pipe, the heat of the GPU and VRAM can be dissipated quickly. Coupled with GIGABYTE’s Screen cooling technology, the extended fins allow air flow to pass through, forming an extremely efficient heat dissipation system, so that the GPU can operate stably. A powerful LCD monitor is embedded on the side of the graphics card, which can be set to enthusiastic mode, text mode, image mode and GIF mode.

Through the software, you can edit all kinds of content that you like, or set it as CHIBI Time to enjoy the changes of the little falcon every hour. RGB Fusion 2.0 allows you not only to set the lighting effects of the entire graphics card and LCD monitor but also to synchronize the lighting with other AORUS devices. AORUS MASTER also features 6 video output connectors, aerospace-grade PCB coating, Dual BIOS quiet operation mode, and ULTRA DURABLE certified components. It is recommended for enthusiasts who want the ultimate performance and colorful RGB appearance. AORUS provides customers with a 4-year warranty (requires online registration within 30 days of the purchase date) so that customers can enjoy the game or create without any worry.

GAMING OC PRO

The GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system features 3x unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes direct touch GPU, 3D active fan and Screen cooling, which together temperature at any time, resulting in higher and more stable performance. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance at a lower temperature. Screen cooling extends the heatsink to allow air flow to pass through, providing better heat dissipation.

In addition, graphene nano lubricant can extend the fan life by 2.1 times, close to the life of double ball bearing, and is quieter. RGB fusion 2.0 allows users to adjust the color of the lights and various special effects, and synchronize with other AORUS devices. Due to its Ultra-Durable components, cooling technology and RGB lighting, GAMING OC series is the best choice for performance gamers.

EAGLE OC

It’s the best Dual fan solution for users. GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 2X cooling technology features 2x 100 mm unique blade fans, Ultra-Durable components, graphene nano lubricant, and Screen cooling, so the graphics card can get the best heat dissipation and computing performance. EAGLE OC and EAGLE are the best choices for gamers who prioritize personalization. The aesthetic is inspired by space science-fiction elements with mechanical materials, a transparent cover, and a bright logo on the card, thereby allowing the user to express themselves uniquely. There is an RGB light on the side, allowing users to adjust the color of the lights and various effects through RGB fusion 2.0, and synchronize with other AORUS devices.

This Gigabyte graphics card uses the multi-phase power supply design to allow the MOSFET to operate at a lower temperature, and over-temperature protection design and load balancing for each MOSFET, plus the Ultra Durable certified chokes and capacitors, to provide excellent performance and longer system life. The backplate not only strengthens the overall structure but also prevents the PCB from bending or falling parts.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Gigabyte has not confirmed any of the expected prices for this new 3060 Ti graphics card range. – If you do, however, want to learn more about the models available, you can check out their official website via the link here!

