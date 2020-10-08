Gigabyte Launches its AORUS Gaming 30-Series GPUs

GIGABYTE, one of the world’s leading premium gaming hardware manufacturers has today announced the highest level of AORUS GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards powered by NVIDIA Ampere architecture. GIGABYTE launched 4 AORUS graphics cards – AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME 24G, AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 MASTER 24G, AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME 10G, and AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER 10G. The 4 graphics cards are all equipped with top-of-the-line overclocked GPU that certified by GIGABYTE GPU Gauntlet sorting technology.

Based on the previous generation of AORUS graphics card, GIGABYTE has released a new generation of more advanced MAX-Covered Cooling technology to meet the high-wattage cooling requirements of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs. There is an embedded powerful LCD monitor on the side of the graphics card, which can display the status of the graphics card, customized GIFs, text, and picture. With RGB Fusion 2.0, the lighting effects of the entire AORUS graphics card can be adjusted according to your preferences.

Gigabyte AORUS Gaming 30-Series Graphics Cards

The MAX-Covered Cooling features 2x 115 mm and 1x 100 mm unique blade stack fans with wind claw design and alternate spinning, so the air pressure can completely cover the heatsink. The heat dissipation area of the heat-sink is more than twice that of the previous generation AORUS. And with the copper vapor chamber and 7 composite heat-pipes, the heat of the GPU and VRAM can be dissipated quickly. Coupled with GIGABYTE’s Screen cooling technology, the extended fins allow air flow to pass through, forming an extremely efficient heat dissipation system, so that the GPU can operate stably. A powerful LCD monitor is embedded on the side of the graphics card, which can be set to enthusiastic mode, text mode, image mode and GIF mode. Through the software, you can edit all kinds of content that you like, or set it as CHIBI Time to enjoy the changes of Xtreme robot every hour. RGB Fusion 2.0 allows you not only to set the lighting effects of the entire graphics card and LCD monitor, but also to synchronize the lighting with other AORUS devices.

AORUS is the only graphics card on the market that offers 6 video outputs in the GeForce RTX 30 series. It offers 3 HDMI and 3 DP outputs. With two more HDMI than the reference card, allowing users to connect 3 HDMI monitors or 3 DP monitors without any adapters. The Dual BIOS switch button is provided on the graphics card, allowing users to choose a quieter fan operation without reducing computing performance. AORUS requires the highest level of quality control and uses ULTRA DURABLE certified components, aerospace-grade PCB coating designed to prevent moisture, dust and corrosion, and fully automated production processes. Due to these quality settings, AORUS provides customers with a 4-year warranty (requires online registration within 30 days of the purchase date) so that customers can enjoy the product for a long time without any worry. AORUS wants to provide customers with the best experience, so in the XTREME version, in addition to the highest level of overclocking GPU and 3x 8-pin power, it also includes the Xtreme robot limited edition.

GIGABYTE not only launched AORUS graphics card, but also introduced gamers’ favorite GAMING OC and EAGLE OC graphics cards, the VISION OC graphics card designed for creators with stylish appearance, and the TURBO graphics card is the only one on the market that can be reduced to 2 slots. And the AORUS water-cooled design graphics card is coming soon, enabling customers to build the Xtreme AORUS gaming PC.

Where Can I Learn More?

Given the initial stock issues surrounding the Nvidia 30XX graphics cards, while the launch of a new range is exciting, actually getting hold of one may clearly prove to be a much more difficult task. If you do, however, want to learn more about these new graphics card releases, you can check out the official Gigabyte website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!