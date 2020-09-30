Gigabyte Launches its BRIX Pro “Tiger Lake” Powered Mini PCs

Gigabyte has today unveiled the BRIX Pro line of mini PC barebones powered by 11th Gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake-U” processors. These include the BSi3-1115G4, which packs a Core i3-1115G4 (2-core/4-thread, up to 4.10 GHz, 48 Gen12 EUs), the BSi5-1135G7, with a Core i5-1135G7 (4-core/8-thread, up to 4.20 GHz, 80 Gen12 EUs), and the top BSi7-1165G7, powered by a Core i7-1165G7 (4-core/8-thread, up to 4.70 GHz, 96 Gen12 EUs). Since these are desktop platforms, the TDP of these “Tiger Lake” chips in all three models is configured at 28 W. All three models available from Gigabyte are based on a common chassis design measuring 196.2 mm x 44.4 mm x 140 mm (WxHxD).

Gigabyte BRIX Pro Mini-PC

Under the hood, you get two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots that support up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory; and two M.2-2280 slots. One of these has PCI-Express 4.0 x4 wiring from the CPU die, while the other has PCI-Express 3.0 x4 and SATA 6 Gbps wiring, from the PCH die. There’s also a vacant SATA 6 Gbps port (possibly for devices such as DOMs). The BRIX Pro offers the full I/O feature-set of “Tiger Lake,” including one Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 port, six USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, display I/O that includes four HDMI 2.0a ports, and networking options that include a 2.5 GbE port (Intel i225-V controller), a 1 GbE port (i219-V controller), and 802.11ax WiFi 6 + Bluetooth 5.0 from an Intel AX201 WLAN card. The BSi7-1165G7 includes an Infineon TPM. A 135-Watt power brick is included.

Where Can I Learn More?

Although the Gigabyte BRIX Pro comes is a ‘barebones’ system, meaning you have the freedom to select a number of the key components for yourself, it is still available in a wide range of configurations. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these available designs, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

