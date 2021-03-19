Gigabyte Launches its New M32Q Gaming Monitor

Gigabyte has today announced a new member to its M series lineup, the M32Q gaming monitor. The M series lineup is designed to enhance work productivity meanwhile offering ultra-fast gaming and a desirable entertainment experience. The unique KVM button on the rear side allows users to quickly switch between devices.

The lineup is equipped with USB Type-C ports that provide display, data, and power delivery to mobile devices. By connecting the devices (DisplayPort alternate mode support) to the monitor directly, users are able to use a keyboard and mouse to control those devices and have them charged at the same time.

Gigabyte M32Q Gaming Monitor

The Gigabyte M32Q is a 32-inch flat-display QHD resolution and comes equipped with the latest SuperSpeed IPS panel to achieve a 1 ms GTG response time with a 165Hz (OC 170Hz) refresh rate, providing smooth moving image and awesome picture quality. For color performance, 8-bit color and super-wide color gamut of 94% DCI-P3/ 120% sRGB offering outstanding color accuracy and consistency. Moreover, it is VESA certified DisplayHDR 400 to ensure spectacular display quality for the ultimate gaming and movie-watching experience.

Features & Functionality

Besides the phenomenal panel specification which ensures high-performance gaming, the exclusive GIGABYTE tactical features cannot be left untold. The new Aim Stabilizer Sync allows users to reduce motion blur while enable V-Sync technology at the same time, offering the crystal clear vision in the FPS game. Combined with the latest Eagle Eye feature, which is able to adjust screen sizes and zoom-in ratios that power up the aiming ability to the next level! Another new feature, 6 axis color control, it allows users to adjust 6 colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) individually to more accurately display the color gamut on the monitor that tailoring to multiple purpose of use. Moreover, to complete the perfect visual-audio experience, M32Q comes with a built-in stereos which offers users with quality sound experience.

With regard to eye health, the concern about long-term screen time from blue light exposure has been growing, in addition to the worldwide impact of Covid-19, which transformed our lives by work-from-home policies and students’ remote learning that the average amount of screen time increased. GIGABYTE is committed to wellbeing of our users, therefore M32Q gaming monitor is certified by TÜV Rheinland and Eyesafe association to guarantee the reduction of blue emissions meanwhile providing more vivid colors.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Gigabyte has not confirmed any specific price nor a regional release date for its new M32Q gaming monitor. – If you do, however, want to learn more about it, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!