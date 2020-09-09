Gigabyte Launches its First SuperSpeed IPS Gaming Monitor

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards and graphics cards, today has announced their first SuperSpeed tactical gaming monitor, AORUS FI25F. It uses GIGABYTE SuperSpeed IPS technology to achieve a 0.4 ms (MPRT) response time with a 240 Hz refresh rate, allowing gamers to acquire sharp picture quality with high refresh rates at the same time. Before long, the pursuit of speed limits at the TN panel but the lack of image quality had been criticized for some time. With the presence of SuperSpeed IPS, gamers can finally enjoy the speed while having detailed image quality.

With a screen size of 24.5 inches with a fast response time/refresh rate, the AORUS FI25F is ideal for FPS gamers to upgrade their monitors.

Gigabyte FI25F Gaming Monitor

Besides having a fast response time, the AORUS FI25F has a decent color performance of native 8-bit panels with 100% sRGB standards, so the monitor can provide users astonishingly beautiful pictures. Moreover, the monitor has passed VESA certified DisplayHDR 400 standards which gives gamers spectacular display quality. With AMD Radeon FreeSync​ technology, the monitor can provide the most fluent gaming experience that allows you to enjoy gaming without picture stripping.

Functionality

The AORUS FI25F shares a symbolic AORUS series monitor appearance and a fully-functional stand that allows gamers to adjust it to any angle they desire. The built-in power board design gives gamers a great deal of flexibility that makes it easier to carry around and maintain a tidy desk. On the back of the monitor is digital RGB LED lighting which can be customized with glamorous lighting effects through the GIGABYTE RGB fusion software and synced with other RGB LED lighting PC components. Moreover, the well-loved OSD SideKick software allows gamers to directly adjust monitor settings using the keyboard and mouse.

The new function Auto-Update provides gamers the easiest way to update both firmware and software to enjoy the finest gaming experience effortlessly. On top of that, gamers can also set their most desired FPS game features such as Aim stabilizer, Black Equalizer, and customized crosshairs or exclusive Active Noise Cancelling with a hotkey in the software. When other gamers are searching for the feature in the OSD menu, only AORUS gamers can quickly switch the feature on and off!

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Gigabyte has not confirmed a specific release date nor MSRP for their new F125F gaming monitor. If you do, however, want to learn more about it, then you can check out the products official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!