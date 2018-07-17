Gigabyte Launches the AORUS P750W and P850W PSUs

Gigabyte Expansion Continues

Gigabyte‘s expansion beyond the motherboard realm continues with the launch of new AORUS power supplies. AORUS is Gigabyte’s high-end product brand, often equipped with unique features tailored for gamers. The two new models are the AORUS P850W and P750W. As you might have guessed, the number refers to their wattage as well. These units come with 80 PLUS Gold efficiencies and boasts silent operation.

What Features Can Users Expect from These AORUS PSUs?

In addition to the matching AORUS aesthetics, these units have many amenities reserved for high-end PSUs. Inside it comes with 100% high-quality Japanese capacitors and boasts a host of protection features. This includes over-current, over-temperature, over-voltage, over-power, under-voltage and short-circuit protection.

Gigabyte also opted for a powerful single +12V rail and a fully modular cabling design. This lets users have a much cleaner build since there is less cable to manage. Users can simply plug any connector that is necessary, depending on their hardware configuration.

Both PSUs also come with a 135mm dual-ball bearing fan for active cooling. This fan does not operate all the time and has a smart fan function. That means when the load is low enough (20% and under), the fan will simply stop. Meanwhile, when the load reaches a certain level, it will start moving to dissipate the component heat build up.

The fact that it is a larger 135mm fan also means that it does not need to spin at a higher RPM in order to cool as well as a 120mm fan. Thus, it is quieter, even when running. According to Gigabyte, this fan operates at around 20dBA until 60% load, and ramps up close to 25dBA at 80% load.