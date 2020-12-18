Gigabyte Launches its Vision Drive External SSD

Gigabyte, one of the top global manufacturers of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, has today announced its foray into the portable external drive by introducing its first external SSD – VISION DRIVE SSD 1 TB – with the USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 Type C interface to the VISION family. This enables the company to further expand the VISION product line as well as to showcase its market-leading, innovative, and high-performance SSD products.

Gigabyte Vision Drive External SSD

The VISION DRIVE SSD 1 TB is integrated with a 1 TB PCIe Gen3 x4 solid-state-drive (SSD) which provides users with an ultra-high read/write speed of 2000 MB/s. Based on GIGABYTE’s expertise and dedication to product development and design, the newly released VISION DRIVE SSD 1 TB performs with excellence in terms of performance and cooling in addition to its near-perfect drop resistance. For content creators who always bring their portable drive with them on the go and those in need of off-site data backup capabilities, the VISION DRIVE SSD 1 TB is definitely the ideal choice.

The Vision Family

GIGABYTE’s external SSD is the newest member of the VISION family only to be preceded by its memory, motherboard, and graphics card brothers. The consistent main product theme features the fingerprint-proof, pure white matte surface combined with the leather trim design, giving it a warm touch less commonly seen in 3C products and a sense of quality made possible with sophistication, cleanness, craftsmanship, and elegance encompassed within. The black bottom design makes it less susceptible to soiling from its surroundings and possible to provide a care-free user experience. Under the stylish look, it is equipped with a high-performance and reliable Phison E12 controller chip, a 1 TB high-speed NAND Flash, and a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type C interface, which enables a jaw-dropping read/write speed of 2000 MB/s, user-friendliness, compact size, super-high capacity, and robust performance.

Limited by their sizes, regular portable storage devices come with a poor thermal design. In particular, NVMe models are highly prone to unstable operations, even data loss, as a result of high temperatures during high-speed operations. To address the heat dissipation issues, we at GIGABYTE have tested numerous mechanical designs during the development of the VISION DRIVE SSD 1 TB and found that the results from actual tests are even better than our evaluation. By using eco-friendly plastic materials less prone to cracking and denting, in conjunction with dozens of reinforced ribs, the final product can have a higher mechanical strength. The SSD module is covered by two independent Nano carbon heatsinks with high thermal conductivity. The cooling effect is further enhanced with well-organized vents located at the bottom and the sides of the case without compromising the aesthetics. In actual tests, this design can maintain the surface temperature at a comfortable level even during high-speed operations and prevent performance loss caused by overheating.

Moreover, to make the VISION SSD more durable and increase its drop resistance, we secure the PCB with bolts that have an increased amount of solder. To further enhance the drop resistance we use a steel protective case. The results from actual tests prove that the VISION DRIVE SSD 1 TB meets the requirements outlined in MIL-STD-810G 516.6 of US military standards. Even when being dropped from a height of 122 cm, only a few friction marks can be seen on the corners of the case without affecting the overall performance, reliability, and operational convenience at all.

Portability

The VISION DRIVE SSD 1 TB comes with USB Type C and Type A cables and a fashionable travel case for content creators to use it with more flexibility and store the device and cables with ease. This allows the product to be easily used between different mainstream platforms on the market with the potential of USB’s backward compatibility fully exploited. For users to take full advantage of the benefits realized by the VISION DRIVE SSD 1 TB, we also launch the VISION DRIVE 1 TB Upgrade Kit capable of integrating their VISION DRIVE SSD 1 TB devices and the GC-USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 host expansion card, making it possible for users to use it with selected motherboards and fully utilize the access performance!

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Gigabyte has not confirmed any specific regional release dates nor how much we can expect the ‘Vision Drive’ to cost. – If you do, however, want to learn more about it, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!