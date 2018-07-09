Gigabyte Multi-M.2 SSD PCIe Riser Cards Now Available

/ 8 mins ago

Gigabyte Multi-M.2 SSD PCIe Riser Cards Now Available

Fit More M.2 SSDs in a Single PCIe slot

Gigabyte has two new PCIe device products for users looking to house multiple M.2 SSD cards at the same time. The CMT 4034 and CMT 4032 PCIe Add-in cards are able to fit up to four M.2 SSDs simultaneously. It even has support for the over-long 22110 form factor, as well as the more typical 2280 length. The PCIe accessories measure 150 x 68.9mm and take up a single expansion slot.

Gigabyte Multi-M.2 SSD PCIe Riser Cards Now Available

The CMT 4034 uses the PCIe Gen 3.0 x16  bus and can house up to four M.2 devices. The CMT 4032 on the other hand uses the PCIe Gen 3.0 x8 bus with support for up to two devices. Additionally, the CMT 4034 is dedicated for Gigabyte Purley generation server system use only.

Gigabyte Multi-M.2 SSD PCIe Riser Cards Now Available

Both also come with a heatspreader cover for dissipating heat efficiently, even without an active cooling. However, there are no mounting holes available for installing any fans.

Plus, both come with an alternate low-profile or full-height IO bracket. This enables flexibility in terms of system installation options.

Gigabyte Multi-M.2 SSD PCIe Riser Cards Now Available

How Much are These Gigabyte M.2 SSD Riser Cards?

Gigabyte did not reveal any pricing information for the CMT 4034 and CMT 4032 PCIe riser cards at this time.

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja