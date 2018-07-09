Gigabyte Multi-M.2 SSD PCIe Riser Cards Now Available

Fit More M.2 SSDs in a Single PCIe slot

Gigabyte has two new PCIe device products for users looking to house multiple M.2 SSD cards at the same time. The CMT 4034 and CMT 4032 PCIe Add-in cards are able to fit up to four M.2 SSDs simultaneously. It even has support for the over-long 22110 form factor, as well as the more typical 2280 length. The PCIe accessories measure 150 x 68.9mm and take up a single expansion slot.

The CMT 4034 uses the PCIe Gen 3.0 x16 bus and can house up to four M.2 devices. The CMT 4032 on the other hand uses the PCIe Gen 3.0 x8 bus with support for up to two devices. Additionally, the CMT 4034 is dedicated for Gigabyte Purley generation server system use only.

Both also come with a heatspreader cover for dissipating heat efficiently, even without an active cooling. However, there are no mounting holes available for installing any fans.

Plus, both come with an alternate low-profile or full-height IO bracket. This enables flexibility in terms of system installation options.

How Much are These Gigabyte M.2 SSD Riser Cards?

Gigabyte did not reveal any pricing information for the CMT 4034 and CMT 4032 PCIe riser cards at this time.