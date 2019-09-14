1. Introduction 2. Photo Gallery 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 8. Battlefield V 9. Metro Exodus 10. Far Cry New Dawn 11. The Division 2 12. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 13. Final Thoughts 14. Related reviews 15. View All Pages

AMD certainly impressed with the performance of their new Radeon RX 5700 series. However, now it’s time for the custom cards to shine! We’ve got our hands on the new Gigabyte Gaming Oc edition of the Radeon RX 5700 XT. That means an aftermarket cooler, overclocked out of the box, and ready to rock. It deploys the well trusted Gigabyte Windforce 3X cooler. It may not innovate when it comes to design, but it’s a cooler that’s proven more than capable in the past. With five copper heat pipes, alternate spinning centre fan, zero RPM modes and more, it should unlock extra performance from the RX 5700 XT chipset.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC Review

Of course, Gigabyte did a little more than stick a cooler on the top. The card now features their improved power phases and MOSFET design. Gigabyte brand this as their “ultra-durable VGA” hardware. Of course, this should result in better power delivery and stability to maintain the cards overclocks. They’ve also added a full metal black plate, power indicators, and a little RGB lighting,

Features

Powered by AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT

Integrated with 8GB GDDR6 256-bit memory interface

WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans

RGB Fusion 2.0 – synchronize with other AORUS devices

Metal Back Plate

PCI-Express 4.0 Support

Boost Clock: up to 1905 MHz

Game Clock: 1795 MHz (Reference card is 1755 MHz)

Base Clock: 1650 MHz (Reference card is 1605 MHz)

What Gigabyte Had to Say

“The WINDFORCE 3X cooling system features 3x 80mm unique blade fans, alternate spinning fan, 6 composite copper heat pipes, heat-pipe direct touch and 3D active fan functionality, together delivering an effective heat dissipation capacity for higher performance at lower temperatures. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation , enabling more efficient performance at lower temperatures.” – Gigabyte

Specifications

