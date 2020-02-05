Gigabyte Registers Intel Z490 and AMD B550 Motherboards

EEC registrations are, by and large, one of the most common first sightings of upcoming tech product releases. Admittedly, products being officially added to the list is no guaranteed confirmation that anything will ever hit retail shelves, but in a report via Videocardz, Gigabyte has been busy with a few new motherboard additions.

Gigabyte Register Z490 and B550 Motherboards

AMD has been surprisingly quiet about the B550 motherboard range. For us humble consumers, however, it’s a very interesting proposition. Essentially, it should form a solid ‘mid-tier’ (in terms hopefully also reflective in their price) of PCI-E 4.0 compatible motherboards.

As you may be aware, the X570 is technically the only motherboard currently offering this compatibility. Yes, before you mention it as well, we are aware that it is theoretically possible in some B450 and X470 designs. Albeit, mostly only in a very limited manner.

What Do We Think?

With Gigabyte confirming as many as six B550 Aorus models (as well as a few new additions to their Z490 range) we can presume (all going well) that these motherboards will launch in the very near future. In terms of Intel, with the launch of the Comet Lake-S processors. And, in terms of AMD, well… I guess whenever they decide to launch them!

If you are, however, in the market for a new AMD motherboard, however, one of these designs could certainly prove to be more than a little interesting.

