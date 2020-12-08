Gigabyte Releases B450/X470 BIOS Update for Ryzen 5000

GIGABYTE, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, has today announced the latest BIOS update for their AMD Ryzen based X470 and B450 motherboards. This latest update ensures the most comprehensive compatibility and reliability with AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors on their motherboards.

Gigabyte B450/X470 BIOS Update

For X470 and B450 motherboards, Gigabyte’s engineers had an early verification on AMD’s latest BIOS AGESA code back in October this year. The comprehensive testing proved that their AMD X470 and B450 motherboards could perfectly support AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors.

With this in mind, Gigabyte has now uploaded the BIOS optimized for Zen3-core CPUs. With this new update owners of their X470 and B450 motherboards can now enjoy the full benefits of optimized compatibility and stability between new AMD processors and older 400-series motherboards.

Where Can I Get My Update?

The latest BIOS for Gigabyte AMD X470 and B450 motherboards has been uploaded to their official website. Users can now download and update their motherboards’ BIOS by their familiar methods, such as ＠BIOS or Q-Flash.

We can confirm that the latest BIOS version for this update is ‘F60’ and for more information on where to grab your files, you can check out the official Gigabyte website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!