Gigabyte Reportedly Set To Axe 10% Of Staff After Poor Sales

Gigabyte Considers Axing Staff After Poor Sales

Gigabyte is certainly one of the best-known brands in terms of motherboard and graphics card products. It seems, however, that recent months have hit the company harder than many would have thought.

In a report via PCGamesN, company sales (particularly their motherboards) have been well below expectations. So poor in fact that the company may be considering laying off around 10% of their workforce in an effort to balance the books.

Declining Figures

Figures released by Gigabyte show that sales for the 2017-2018 period were just over a million lower than they had been for the previous year. This isn’t a factor, incidentally, that’s just affecting this company. It is believed that as a whole the motherboard industry is in something of a decline.

Turn Things Around

The downturn is believed to have been mostly due to the rather explosive figures seen during the Bitcoin mining boom which affected both motherboards and graphics cards. As such, perhaps it has been a little short-sighted of a company with the stature not to have predicted or at least accounted for the downturn.

This isn’t, of course, confirmed yet. I daresay, however, that staff at Gigabyte might be feeling more than a little nervous over the coming months.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comment!