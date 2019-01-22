Image Leaks For Gigabyte Nvidia 2070 Aorus ‘Gaming Box’

The Gigabyte Auros brand is well known within the PC market as being a quality brand. While they have an excellent range of graphics cards, however, it seems that their latest release is turning their attention towards a more specific put certainly interesting market.

In a report via Videocardz, images have leaked from the Gigabyte Gaming box. A design that could be a huge game changer (pun intended!) for the laptop/notebook market!

Game Changer

The ‘Gaming Box’ comes equipped with a Nvidia 2070 graphics card and has one simple remit. The box is designed to act as, basically, a portable graphics card. In other words, if you have a laptop with a pretty decent processor, but lacklustre graphics card, with this ‘gaming box’ you can simply attach it for a boost to your graphical performance.

Yes, it’s essentially a portable independent graphics card. Isn’t that neat?

Details?

Specific details are not yet known, but I can see this being a huge hit with the portable gaming market. One of the biggest issues with laptops/notebooks is that usually, you can not upgrade them. Yes, you can sometimes add a bit more ram or swap out the hard drive, but that’s it. With the ‘gaming box’, however, a whole new world will be opened to a number of gamers who perhaps need a performance boost, but can’t afford a top spec laptop.

There is no release date as of yet, but I suspect this is going to be pretty popular when it lands.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

