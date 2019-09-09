Gigabyte Reveal Their new AORUS Liquid Cooler 240 AIO

As one of the biggest names in the business, Gigabyte already has a massive portfolio. However, few come as fine as their leading gaming brand AORUS. Best known for their flagship gaming graphics cards and motherboards (to name a few products). However, today they’re revealing their first all-in-one watercooler. Imaginatively named the “AORUS Liquid Cooler 240”.

AORUS Liquid Cooler 240

As you may have guessed from both the name and the pictures, it’s a 240mm radiator design. It comes with a slick-looking round design pump. However, what really sets it apart is the build in RGB lighting and LED display. This allows for you to check CPU temperatures at a glance, and most of all, it just looks pretty damn cool.

RGB

Of course, it has plenty of RGB. There’s a single 3-pin addressable RGB header. This allows for customisation of the lighting on the pump and the fans. However, it’ll use a USB 2.0 header for the RGB fusion software, LCD display, etc.

Price and Availability

Unfortunately, we didn’t get a price for the new cooler. However, I would expect it to be very competitive. It’ll come with support for standard Asetek fittings, including TR4, LGA115x, and LGA2066. No release date was given, however, I suspect we’ll see this in stores very soon.