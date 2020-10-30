Gigabyte Reveals its 6800 XT and RX 6800 Graphics Cards

With AMD confirming the launch of their new graphics cards earlier this week, Gigabyte was one of the first custom AIB partners to confirm their ‘own’ AMD Radeon 6000 designs. Now, admittedly, while this might sound pretty exciting, there is a pretty hefty caveat that comes along with it. Specifically, that although these are ‘Gigabyte’ graphics cards, they are pretty much just AMD reference designs with their logos placed on them.

With that being said, however, let’s take a closer look!

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 XT/RX 6800 Graphics Cards

Coming in a report via Videocardz, the released images do appear to confirm that, by and large, the Radeon RX 6800 and XT ‘reference’ graphics cards are fairly identical in terms of their visual appearance. Admittedly, some differences can be spotted if you really examine them closely, but make no bones about it, these are AMD designs in Gigabyte packaging and between the two, there’s barely any difference to the casual glance.

In terms of their specifications, however, there are definitely notable differences between them:

AMD Radeon RX 6800 – 60 compute units – 250w

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT – 72 compute units – 300w

Where Can I Learn More?

Following the launch of these new graphics cards, Gigabyte has updated their website to include details on these new models. As such, if you want to check them out and maybe learn more, you can visit the link here!

What do you think? Are you excited in checking out AMD’s new graphics cards? If so, which model most has your attention? – Let us know in the comments!