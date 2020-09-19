Gigabyte Reveals Nvidia 3090 With a Blower Cooler!

When it comes to graphics card designs featuring blower coolers, there are generally two associations most consumers tend to make. Firstly, that’s it is likely an AMD reference design, and secondly, in terms of cooling performance, it probably isn’t going to be very good in terms of temperature control. Following a report via Videocardz, however, Gigabyte has formally confirmed the launch of its GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO 24G featuring, yes, a blower-style cooling solution!

Have I woken up in some strange parallel universe?!…

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO 24G

We have to confess that we find this design incredibly surprising. In fact, and although I stand to be corrected, I don’t think any Nvidia graphics card (be it a ‘Founders Edition’ or AIB partner design) has ever utilized a blower cooler before.

Given that the Nvidia 3090 is going to be exceptionally powerful, therefore, it does clearly raise the question of if Nvidia’s own ‘Founders Edition’ model needed to utilize such an elaborate (and expensive) cooling solution, how has Gigabyte managed to effectively make this still work with 1 individual ‘blower’ design?

Well, as part of the products official description, Gigabyte has said:

“The inward-indented design on the cover makes room for the intake fan to breathe even when closely stacked to the adjacent card, allowing greater airflow and efficient heat dissipation within the limited space.”

Smaller Than Other Reference Designs?

While we entirely anticipate for the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO 24G to only be a reference graphics card (in other words, it will have the same base specifications/clock-speeds as Nvidia’s own designs) the main key component of this graphics card may be in its size.

Although pending confirmation, it does look like this only requires 2 PCI-E expansion slots. Reducing this from the 2.7 seen on the ‘Founders Edition’ and most other AIB designs we’ve seen so far, Gigabyte may have compromised on temperature performance to basically make this graphics card a lot comparatively slimmer.

Another more probable theory, however, is that Gigabyte has done this purely to target the custom cooling water-block market. This is, after all, seemingly (or at least potentially) quite a cheap and disposable cooling solution.

Where Can I Learn More?

Whether this GPU will actually be any good or not remains to be seen. The most obvious question is whether that singular blow fan will be able to handle the temperatures when this is operating at full tilt. For more information, however, you can check out the official Gigabyte product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!