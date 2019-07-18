Gigabyte RTX 2060 SUPER WINDFORCE OC & GAMING OC Review

1. Introduction 2. Photo Gallery 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 8. Battlefield V 9. Metro Exodus 10. Far Cry New Dawn 11. The Division 2 12. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 13. Overclocking Performance 14. Final Thoughts 15. Related reviews 16. View All Pages

Why have one graphics card when you can have two!? Today, we take a look at both the Gigabyte RTX 2060 SUPER Windforce OC and the Gigabyte RTX 2060 SUPER Gaming OC. Now, we would normally review them separately, but we have them at the same time, and they’re honestly quite similarly priced too.

Gigabyte RTX 2060 SUPER

The cards are different, of course. For starters, the Windforce OC features a dual 100mm fan design and a 1680 MHz clock speed. While the slightly more expensive Gaming OC features a triple-fan cooler and a higher 1815 MHz clock speed. Naturally, we’re expecting the Gaming OC to be the faster of the two regardless. Which one is right for you, however, will likely come down to the cash in your wallet. Then again, will the Gaming OC prove to be worth the extra investment?

Windforce OC

Powered by GeForce® RTX 2060 SUPER™

Integrated with 8GB GDDR6 256-bit memory interface

WINDFORCE 2X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans

100mm unique blade fans

Protection Back Plate

1680 MHz (Reference card: 1650 MHz)

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

Gaming OC

Powered by GeForce® RTX 2060 SUPER™

Integrated with 8GB GDDR6 256-bit memory interface

WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans

4 Copper Heat Pipes direct touch GPU

RGB Fusion 2.0 – synchronize with other AORUS devices

Metal Back Plate

1815 MHz (Reference card: 1650 MHz)

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.