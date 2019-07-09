Gigabyte RTX 2070 Super Gaming OC Graphics Card Review
Peter Donnell / 2 hours ago
The Nvidia SUPER cards are here at last. Sure, the Founders Editions launched a few days ago, but now we’re allowed to share the custom cards with our lovely readers. We’ve got a few of them to get through this week, and we’re kicking things off with the Gigabyte RTX 2070 SUPER Gaming OC. It’s basically an RTX 2070 on steroids, or looking at it another way, an RTX 2080 sleeping pills. While we already have “Ti” models for this generation, the SUPER cards are basically the new mid-generation Ti of sorts.
Gigabyte RTX 2070 SUPER Gaming OC
Features
The Gigabyte RTX 2070 SUPER Gaming OC features Gigabyte’s superb Windforce 3X cooler, which is nothing new, but we know it’s a good cooler and has been for many years now. It looks practically identical to many cards in the Gigabyte range, albeit I wouldn’t say it was ugly, just nothing new. That does help them keep costs down though, and the Gigabyte gaming cards are usually some of the most wallet-friendly as a result. What does excite me though is the four years warranty! That level of consumer protection cannot be easily ignored and reflects that Gigabyte has confidence in this tried and tested design.
“The WINDFORCE 3X cooling system features 3x 82mm unique blade fans, alternate spinning fan, 6 composite copper heat pipes, heat-pipe direct touch and 3D active fan functionality, together delivering an effective heat dissipation capacity for higher performance at lower temperatures.” – Gigabyte
- Powered by GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER
- 2560 Cuda Cores
- 12nm Turing Process
- Ray Tracing Support
- Integrated with 8GB GDDR6 256-bit memory interface
- WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans
- RGB Fusion 2.0 – synchronize with other AORUS devices
- Metal Back Plate
- 4 Years Warranty (Online registration required)
Specifications
