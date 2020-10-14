Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC Graphics Card Review
Peter Donnell / 1 hour ago
The RTX 3000 series has been with us for a little while now, and it’s safe to say it’s one of the most incredible gaming chipsets ever seen. Sure, the RTX 3090 is a monster too, but you’re mostly paying for the colossal amount of VRAM than anything else. The RTX 3080 is the sweet spot, offering next-gen 4K performance for the modern enthusiast gamer. Gigabyte has equipped the card with their latest Windforce 3X cooling system, given is a nice performance boost right out of the box and thrown it to the hungry games. But is it any good?
Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC
The card is certainly well equipped, and we already know the RTX 3080 chipset is no slouch. However, while the Nvidia reference cards sport a 11710 MHz core clock speed, the Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G sports a speedy 1800 MHz core clock speed. The addition of their Windforce 3X cooler, RGB Fusion 2.0 lighting tech, a durable metal backplate and their reassuring 4-year warranty certainly add up to an attractive package.
Features
- Nvidia Ampere Streaming Multiprocessors
- 2nd Generation RT Cores
- 3rd Generation Tensor Cores
- Powered by GeForce RTX™ 3080
- Integrated with 10GB GDDR6X 320-bit memory interface
- WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans
- RGB Fusion 2.0
- Protection metal back plate
- 4 Years Warranty (Online registration required)
What Gigabyte Had to Say
“Prepare yourself for an unforgettable gaming experience with the Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC GPU, powered by the all-new NVIDIA GeForce Ampere architecture boasting 2nd Generation RT cores and 3rd Generation Tensor Cores to bring you the biggest graphical performance leap of the modern era. The RTX 2080 Gaming OC features the renowned WindForce 3x cooling system to keep all that power in check with its alternate spinning unique bladed fans to give you whisper quiet unprecedented high efficiency heat dissipation. A protective metal backplate not only enhances the aesthetics of the card but also enhances the structure to provide full protective coverage and with support for RGB Fusion 2.0 you have access to 6.7M customisable colour options and numerous lighting effects, you can choose lighting effects or synchronise with other AORUS devices. Welcome to the future of gaming with GeForce 3080.” – Gigabyte