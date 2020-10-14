Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC Graphics Card Review

The RTX 3000 series has been with us for a little while now, and it’s safe to say it’s one of the most incredible gaming chipsets ever seen. Sure, the RTX 3090 is a monster too, but you’re mostly paying for the colossal amount of VRAM than anything else. The RTX 3080 is the sweet spot, offering next-gen 4K performance for the modern enthusiast gamer. Gigabyte has equipped the card with their latest Windforce 3X cooling system, given is a nice performance boost right out of the box and thrown it to the hungry games. But is it any good?

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC

The card is certainly well equipped, and we already know the RTX 3080 chipset is no slouch. However, while the Nvidia reference cards sport a 11710 MHz core clock speed, the Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G sports a speedy 1800 MHz core clock speed. The addition of their Windforce 3X cooler, RGB Fusion 2.0 lighting tech, a durable metal backplate and their reassuring 4-year warranty certainly add up to an attractive package.

Features

Nvidia Ampere Streaming Multiprocessors

2nd Generation RT Cores

3rd Generation Tensor Cores

Powered by GeForce RTX™ 3080

Integrated with 10GB GDDR6X 320-bit memory interface

WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans

RGB Fusion 2.0

Protection metal back plate

4 Years Warranty (Online registration required)

What Gigabyte Had to Say