Gigabyte RX 5600 XT Gaming OC Review

1. Introduction 2. A Closer Look 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 8. Battlefield V 9. Metro Exodus 10. Far Cry New Dawn 11. The Division 2 12. Borderlands 3 13. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint 14. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 15. Overclocking 16. Final Thoughts 17. View All Pages

This week we brought you our review of the ASUS TUF Gaming RX 5600 XT OC. I wasn’t sure what to expect from it, given that the 5500 XT wasn’t particularly exciting. However, it turned out to be quite a fantastic graphics card! Now it’s the turn of the new Gigabyte RX 5600 XT Gaming OC, and it’s starting with a bit of an advantage. This card is running the new BIOS that wasn’t available for our ASUS card prior to the review. Will this give it an extra performance edge? We certainly hope so, more FPS for the same amount of money is always a good thing for gamers.

Gigabyte RX 5600 XT Gaming OC

AMD has been making pretty good progress with its latest range of graphics cards. While the 5600 XT OC from Gigabyte isn’t the most high-end solution, it does fit a good price point to make it competitive with the Nvidia RTX 2060 series of cards. We’ve seen good things from the Gigabyte Windforce coolers in the past too, in fact, the design works so well, it’s virtually unchanged for a few years now. So, what else does this card have to offer?

“The WINDFORCE 3X cooling system features 3x 80mm unique blade fans, alternate spinning fan, 5 composite copper heat pipes, heat-pipe direct touch and 3D active fan functionality, together delivering an effective heat dissipation capacity for higher performance at lower temperatures.” – Gigabyte

Features