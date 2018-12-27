Gigabyte Submits 6 GeForce RTX 2060 Model Variants

Gigabyte Nvidia RTX 2060

It’s a pretty foregone conclusion, but we fully expect Nvidia for formally reveal the existence of the RTX 2060 series within the next month. Probably at the upcoming CES 2019 which is due to start in just a couple of weeks. It is a matter of some curiosity that despite the overwhelming evidence in support of the existence of the card (including the above image of Gigabyte’s own model) Nvidia hasn’t just confirmed it already. It’s hardly a secret anymore!

While we might be waiting for that, a report via Videocardz has, however, opened a curious door on the aforementioned Gigabyte. Specifically, that the company is preparing to release at least 6 models of the card.

Some Clarification

To save any confusion, we should make it clear that Gigabyte will release a significantly greater number of variants than just 6 cards. It does, however, appear that these variants will all be based on 6 ‘core’ models. So, what’s the difference between them? Well, specifically it seems to be the amount and type of VRAM.

Competitive Pricing

The difference between GDDR6 and GDDR5X RAM is not huge, but it is enough to open the doors in terms of pricing. As such, could we expect Gigabyte to provide one of the most competitive ranges (in terms of price) for the RTX 2060? It’s certainly a distinct possibility. Until the formal announcement, this is, of course, all guesswork. Based on this information though, we can’t wait to test some of these out.

We suspect an absolute bargain may be found in this range!

What do you think? Do you plan to purchase a Nvidia 2060 graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!