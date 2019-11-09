Gigabyte TRX40 AORUS and Designare Motherboards Released

The new Gigabyte TRX40 AORUS motherboards have just been released. We actually previewed their new TRX40 AORUS MASTER motherboard yesterday, check it out here. Of course, that’s not the only motherboard coming from Gigabyte and from their flagship enthusiast division AORUS.

TRX40 AORUS XTREME

The flagship TRX40 AORUS XTREME packs a beastly direct 16+3 phase digital power design. It pairs it with an equally impressive thermal solution consisting of Fins-Array Technology, a Nanocarbon Baseplate, an 8 mm mega heatpipe, aluminium I/O armor, and a 5 cm chipset fan. TRX40 AORUS motherboards are also PCIe 4.0 ready.

XTREME Connectivity

With features such as server-class Intel X550-AT2 Dual GBE LAN, 8DIMM quad-channel DDR4 memory with XMP 4400 MHz+ performance, Intel WIFI 6, 4-way dual width PCIe slots, GC-TITAN RIDGE AIC, and more, the enthusiast-grade TRX40 AORUS motherboards are ideal for content creators looking to build a high-end workstation, hardcore gamers who want a powerful new gaming rig, or even users who want the best of both worlds.

What Gigabyte Had to Say

“GIGABYTE has worked closely with AMD since the start of the development of 3rd Gen. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Processors and the TRX40 chipset to develop a series of motherboards that capitalize on the full potential of this enthusiast-grade platform,” said Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division. “3rd Gen. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Processors continue to build on the huge success of the groundbreaking line of CPUs and our boards feature some of the most impressive power and thermal designs to fully unleash the power of these CPUs. We’ve also upgraded our PCIe design so users can enjoy true PCIe 4.0 performance at its best.”

DESIGNARE

The AORUS Gen4 AIC Adaptor is included with the TRX40 AORUS XTREME and TRX40 DESIGNARE models and enables both PCIe 4.0 and 3.0 performance. It comes with four NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 slots so users have awesome flexibility for storage device setups. Users can install their own M.2 SSDs with the AORUS Gen4 AIC Adaptor and configure a RAID 0 Array with a single click for impressive storage performance! GC-Titan Ridge AIC Card is bundled with the TRX40 DESIGNARE and offers ultra-fast transfer speeds up to 40Gb/s and support for up to 3 devices for each port. Users can daisy-chain up to 6 devices with the dual USB Type-C ports.

Ultra Fast Connectivity

TRX40 AORUS motherboards feature highly versatile network connectivity setups for users. The flagship TRX40 AORUS XTREME features a pre-mounted, server-class Intel X550-AT2 chip for Dual 10 Gbe LAN to offer 10x faster wired connectivity than that of a Gigabit port. The Dual 10 Gbe LAN setup utilizes link aggregation for higher bandwidth, offers higher fault tolerance with its two independent connectivity links as a failsafe, and allows users to set up both internet and intranet configurations.

With the intranet configuration, users can set up a home network or link their PCs to a NAS. To go along with that, the board also comes with WIFI 6 (802.11ax) for gigabit wireless performance and offers 5.5x higher throughput compared to the 802.11ac 1×1 standard. The wireless connectivity is not only faster than standard wireless connections but also gets the job done with its 4x better network capacity and works effectively even in dense areas with lots of devices using WIFI. The dual band antenna supports higher signal gain and has 2x the signal strength compared to standard antennas. The antenna design also comes with multiple angle tilt and a magnetic base which makes it flexible for many different setups. TRX40 AORUS MASTER comes with AQUANTIA 5Gbe LAN which provides up to 5GbE network connectivity, 5x faster than a standard gigabit port.

Superior User Experience

GIGABYTE’s attention to detail not only applies to its hardware but software as well. With a focus on the user experience, GIGABYTE has completely redesigned its old BIOS in favor of a newer, more intuitive BIOS with better user options and tools for experienced as well as novice users. The new Easy Mode displays important information on CPU clock rates, memory, storage devices, fan information, and more, making it easily accessible to users. New items can also be added to the list or to the user’s favorite list. All changes to the BIOS settings are listed before saving so users can confirm all adjustments before proceeding with the changes. Cable management has never been easier as the board offers right-angled pin connectors to prevent the clunkiness and general inconvenience of standard pin connectors. Not only do right-angled pin connectors make cabling much more convenient but they also improve the airflow in the chassis.

Tell Me More

GIGABYTE TRX40 AORUS motherboards will soon be available. TRX40 AORUS motherboards are the perfect choice for users looking to build an AMD platform system with an enthusiast-grade motherboard. For more information, visit this page.