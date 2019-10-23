GIGABYTE Unveils AORUS PCIe 4.0 Quadro NVMe AIC

With AMD‘s latest generation processors, we got PCIe Gen.4 and with it, a lot more bandwidth. Up until now, there hasn’t been a whole lot which could take advantage of that, but now there is one more thing which can. GIGABYTE AUROS’ new PCIe 4.0 add-in card can hold up to four 4-lane Gen 4 22110 NVMe SSDs.

The new add-in card is mostly geared towards the 3rd generation Threadrippr and the TRX40 chipset. Those come with two PCI-Express 4.0 x16 slots, at least, allowing you to use one for your graphics card and still have one available for a card such as this. The card is also backwards compatible with older PCIe generations, in case you wondered.

AUROS Gen4 AIC Adapter

The add-in card is relatively simple, as you’d expect. It allows you to install four 4-lane Gen.4 drives into a single 16-lane slot. Now, such drives can generate quite a bit of heat, especially in such close proximity. To keep them cool, the AUROS Gen4 AIC adapter has a 2-part cooling system. It is compromised of a large copper heatsink and an active 50mm fan. There are eight thermal sensors which adjust the fan speed and the design pushes the hot air out the back of the system.

The externals are made up of an aluminium shroud with a backplate. Both the front and the backplate come with a brushed finish.

Pricing and Availability

The card is expected to be priced at $130 USD and the availability should be at the same time as you’ll see the TRX40 chipsets arrive. Some sources also tell that the card will be bundled with some of the new GIGABYTE motherboards of that generation.