GIGABYTE Updates its Brix Mini-PC For Intel Comet Lake CPUs

Over recent years, mini-PC’s have become a more popular market for those on the move who don’t necessarily want (or need) to lug the weight (and size) of a laptop around. In announcing an update to their ‘Brix’ range of systems, however, Gigabyte is looking to push forward as one of the biggest market leaders by updating their range to include support for the upcoming Intel 10th-Gen Comet Lake-S processors.

Gigabyte Brix

Being only 46.8 x 119.5 x 119.5mm the Brix systems are amazingly compact and, as above, are primarily designed to be either used in a portable sense or attached directly to the rear of monitors.

Being that Gigabyte is looking to push this barebones system into the realms of Intel’s Comet Lake-S platform, however, it will be interesting to see how this is achieved. Particularly since most of their Brix models to date have been ‘restricted’ to 7th-gen 15w TDP processors.

One would presume, however, that this small package will offer plenty of cooling. Albeit, considering they don’t have a dedicated graphics card, it is likely not too much of an issue anyway.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, the Gigabyte website hasn’t been updated to incorporate the latest design revisions. Probably because these Intel processors are not officially out yet. You can, however, learn more about the Gigabyte Brix systems via the website here!

In terms of how much they will cost? Well, this will clearly vary based on the specific model. We would, however, estimate a price in the region of £350-£400.

What do you think? Are you interested in the Gigabyte Brix mini-PC system? – Let us know in the comments!