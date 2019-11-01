GIGABYTE Z390 Motherboards & AORUS AIO Coolers are i9-9900KS Ready!

The latest Gigabyte and AORUS Z390 Series Motherboards with Ultra Durable Technology, up to a 16-phase digital power design, and Fins-Array Stacked Fin heatsink thermal design, is ready to unleash the power of the 8-core Intel® Core™ i9 9900KS processor; skyrocketing it to all cores 5GHz and higher for an incredible PC experience.

GIGABYTE Z390

The all-new 8-core Intel® Core™ i9-9900KS CPU is based on 14nm architecture and supports the LGA 1151 socket. The binned i9-9900KS can hit all cores 5GHz+ with the right motherboard and cooling. To unlock this calibre of overclocking performance, users will need the highest quality components, VRM, and thermal design.

What Gigabyte Had to Say

“Since the launch of Intel® Z390™, GIGABYTE has enabled users to overclock their i9-9900K processors to all cores 5GHz+ with our superior components and design. With the silicon lottery, however, differences between processors can lead to slightly varying overclocking performance. The newest Intel® Core™ i9-9900KS utilizes the full design of AORUS Z390 motherboards and ensures that users can enjoy all cores 5GHz+ performance,” said Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division. “Select GIGABYTE Z390 motherboards feature Ultra Durable technology with the highest-quality components, up to a 16-phase digital power design, Fins-Array stacked fins heatsink thermal design, and other features that maximize overclocking potential. With extra customizability, efficiency, low temps, stability, aesthetics and much more, users can enjoy easy all cores 5GHz+ overclocking and the perks of a well-designed GIGABYTE board with RGB lighting effects.”



AORUS

GIGABYTE and Intel® have always put user demands and needs first. From the beginning of the development of the GIGABYTE Z390 motherboards, GIGABYTE has been laser-focused on enabling users to overclock their processors to all cores 5GHz+. To fulfil the different needs of users, GIGABYTE has implemented at least 12-phases per digital power design with PowIRstage, DrMOS, or LowRDS(on) MOSFETs to provide the best power balance and management. Select Z390 AORUS motherboards feature all IR digital power designs with solid pin power connectors to give the motherboard stable power and heat dissipation for the i9-9900KS to prevent excess heat from slowing performance.

Fans-Array

Select GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS motherboards come with Fins-Array Technology and its highly acclaimed stacked fin design. Offering three times the surface area compared to traditional heatsinks, the stacked fins heatsink maximizes heat dissipation efficacy and provides ideal cooling for the VRM while its stylish aluminum heatsinks adds to the board’s aesthetics. Direct Touch heatpipe technology speeds up heat transfer from the VRM to the heatsink which lowers temperatures significantly and improves heat dispersion by a massive 30%. The Thermal pad on Z390 AORUS motherboards is also thickened to 1.5mm to increase the contact between the VRM and its heatsinks, allowing for superior heat transfer. The larger power supply area on the base of the 2x Copper PCB design on GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS motherboards doubles the power and ground layers of the motherboards to make way for better and more successful overclocking.

BIOS

Aside from new hardware implementations that improve overclocking, GIGABYTE Z390 Motherboards also come with a revamped BIOS interface that offers more intuitive, convenient overclocking. The new Easy Mode displays vital information on clock speeds, memory, storage devices, fan status, and other important hardware related information so that users have access to this information at a glance. Users can add new items to the list and add them to favourites so they can easily access this information when needed. The optimized memory installation status reminder warns users when they’re installing two sets of memory but operating in single-channel mode and reminds them to change the settings accordingly. Additionally, the newest BIOS design lists all the changes to the BIOS settings before saving so users can confirm all adjustments before proceeding. Users can enjoy the newly revamped BIOS interface by downloading the latest BIOS versions on the GIGABYTE official website!



CPU Cooler

Of course, when it comes to the list of necessary components/settings essential for ideal overclocking, CPU cooling is near the top of the list. Without proper CPU cooling and effective heat dissipation, users’ systems have a much lower cap on performance. Effective CPU cooling is especially essential on multicore CPUs due to the heat generated at higher clock speeds, so it absolutely cannot be overlooked when building a high-performance PC.

Next-Gen AIO

GIGABYTE showcases its next-gen. AIO cooling solution, AORUS Liquid Coolers, which provides the best heat dissipation for overclocking. Featuring an Asetek Gen6 Pump and AORUS designed fans that deliver ultra-efficient and silent cooling, AORUS Liquid Coolers ensure that CPUs run fluidly even under task heavy loads. Additionally, all 3 radiator sizes have been tested and fitted with the proper fan blade sizes for the best fit for cooling efficiency. AORUS Liquid Coolers tested cooler under Prime95 testing and at max RPM in comparison with other AIO coolers in the market when running the Intel® i9 9900KS CPU at all cores 5GHz+.



LCD PUMP

AORUS Liquid Coolers feature a stylish, LCD display pump cap with gaming aesthetics for users to customize and deck out their system. The LCD pump cap features four unique modes/tools including the Enthusiast Mode, Function Mode, Custom Mode, and Display Rotator so that users can display CPU model information, related fan performance data, or even custom images and text on the pump cap. The Image Rotator allows users to rotate their own LCD images to their liking. All of the most important data related to your fan’s cooling performance is accessible and so users can monitor the data and keep their fans running at speeds/temps they prefer for their systems. The pump cap’s textured aluminium extrusion design goes particularly well with gaming motherboards.



Tell Me More!

GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS Gaming motherboards lineup offers a diverse range of features. Utilizing renowned GIGABYTE Ultra-Durable Technology components, all-solid capacitors, and all digital power designs with intelligent fan control design, these motherboards are both energy-saving and environmentally friendly while providing the best user experience with their impressive performance and durability. When it comes to performance, GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS Gaming motherboards fire on all cylinders. For more GIGABYTE AORUS related news and information, please visit www.aorus.com

