Glorious PC Gaming Race Model O Mouse Now Available

Up for Pre-Order via Overclockers UK

The community-driven Model O gaming mouse will finally be available for purchase via Overclockers UK.

The Glorious Gaming Race Model O features a honeycomb design and is the world’s lightest gaming mouse at only 67 grams. Aside from its weight and look however, it also features a proprietary ‘Ascend Cord’ cable braiding. Together with G-skate feet, gamers can effortlessly move this around without much resistance.

Internally, the Model O has a Pixart 3360 Sensor. This has a 1000Hz polling rate (1ms) and 0.7mm life-off distance. The sensor by default has 400, 800, 1600 and 3200 for preset settings. However, users can customize each with a maximum of up to 12,000 DPI.



Along with the presets, software also allows for RGB LED customization. So users can configure the LED surrounding the mouse as well as the light on the scroll-wheel. By default, the scroll-wheel indicates the DPI level. With yellow indicating 400, blue indicating 800, red indicating 1600 and green indicating 3200.

How Much is the Glorious PC Gaming Race Model O Mouse?

Users can choose between black or white version, in addition to having a choice between matte or glossy variant.

Both matte black or white versions cost £49.99, while the glossy versions cost £54.99.

