Goat Of Duty Looks as Ridiculously Fun as it Sounds

Goat of Duty

I think I must have missed the gaming memo when it suggested that goats would be a fun character within video games. If Goat Simulator proved nothing else, however, it’s just how destructive a determined one can be!

Launching their game website on Steam, Goat of Duty looks to mash-up two gaming platforms to create a seemingly pretty amazingly fun first-person-shooter.

If at this point you want me to stop bleating on about it, then good news! We have an official trailer!

I Don’t Understand…

Admittedly, it does sound more than a little bizarre. Based on the trailer above, however, the concept does at the very least look very amusing. The developer 34BigThings & Raiser Games seem pretty convinced this is going to be a pretty epic throwback to classic multiplayer action.



In the grim darkness of the distant future, there are only goats. [Authors Note: +rep for the Warhammer reference]



It all started with a freak nuclear accident that gave all goats the necessary intelligence to quickly overthrow their human owners with their powerful rams, high jumps, and ear-blowing bleats. No, wait, that wasn’t it. The goats were intelligent from the very beginning, but since they had no thumbs, they waited patiently for humanity to develop automated robots capable of producing what they needed in order to… No, that doesn’t work either. In an alternate universe, goats are the mightiest warriors of the…



OK, look, we admit it. There’s no lore here. You are a goat. You’re armed to the teeth (well, the horns). There are other goats out there who want to kill you. It’s as simple as that. Now go out there and show ’em what you’ve goat.

When Is It Out?

Although set to release for the PC via the Steam platform, there is at the time of writing no firm release date. This does, however, look likely to release sooner rather than later. With some rather benign system requirements as well, this looks set to be both a fun and highly accessible release.

You can check out the official Steam page for the game via the link here!

What do you think? Are you curious about the game? In addition, do you think you’ll end up buying this? – Let us know in the comments!