God Eater 3 Releases Brand New Multiplayer Trailer

God Eater 3

We are just a few weeks away from the release of God Eater 3 and the latest release would appear to be offering us much more than the franchise has to date. Clearly looking to capitalise and replicate the success seen in Monster Hunter World, God Eater 3 will be one of the first releases in the series that will see more than a little localisation for the West and a little fan service to those outside of the main Japanese fan base.

With the release of a brand new trailer, Bandai Namco has looked to highlight some of the upcoming multiplayer features we can expect.

Multiplayer

The multiplayer mode will give players full character customisation. In addition, it will also allow up to 8 simultaneous players battling the Ash Aragami. This will represent some pretty amazing multiplayer action and will certainly be one of the key factors in whether this franchise succeeds or fails to ‘break the west’ in this latest edition.

When Is It Out?

God Eater 3 is set to release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on February 8th. Given the nature of the franchise, however, we wouldn’t like to commit to this date being set in stone. Not at least, until at least the beginning of February. Such games often have a habit of being delayed. So far though, things are looking good. It could definitely be something of a sleeper hit if it catches on with the community. Monster Hunter World certainly did.

