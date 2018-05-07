GOG Celebrates 20 Years of Jazz Jackrabbit 2 with Giveaway

Relive the Classic with a Giveaway from GOG

Classic gaming website GOG.com is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Jazz Jackrabbit 2. The classic 2D side-scrolling adventure game originally started in 1994 and the sequel came four years after. It was the brainchild of legendary game developers Arjan Brussee and Cliff Bleszinski. At one time, it was even the most popular shareware game in the world.

Now fans will be able to get the chance to own a physical copy of Jazz Jackrabbit 2. This is no ordinary jewel case however. Four fans will get a signed version from Arjan Brussee himself. In Addition, 10 classic game fans will win a download key for Jazz Jackrabbit 1 collection, the Jazz Jackrabbit 2 collection, as well as Epic Pinball.

How Do I Enter in This Giveaway?

There are two ways to enter, and if you do both you will be twice as likely to win something, though you will not be able to win twice:

  1. Write a reply in this thread (click link) with your favorite memory of Jazz Jackrabbit 2 or its community!
  2. Create something inspired by Jazz Jackrabbit 2 or its community, and link to it in this thread (click link). This can be in whatever creative medium you choose. Be it a story, a poem, a drawing, a sculpture, a level, or a tileset. Whatever!

The deadline for submission is Monday, May 14th, 2018. This contest is open worldwide.

Jazz Jackrabbit Also on Sale at GOG

In celebration, this week is also Jazz Jackrabbit 2: Birthday Hullabaloo: a non-stop multiplayer bash revisiting over 500 of the best home-cooked maps from the past two decades.

Users can also grab the game via GOG.com for 25% off, the biggest discount on these titles yet. This includes both Jazz Jackrabbit and Jazz Jackrabbit 2.

The Jazz Jackrabbit series discount will last until Monday, May 14, 10 PM UTC.

