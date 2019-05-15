GOG.com is Giving Away the First Witcher Game for Free

I daresay that at this point many of you have (and loved) The Witcher 3. If you haven’t played it by this point, then I have absolutely no idea why as it’s one of the best games released in recent memory.

If you have played it, however, and still want more then there might be some good news for you! As part of their latest promotion, classic gaming website GOG.com (Good Old Games) is offering members the opportunity to claim a copy (for free) of the original Witcher game!

Where Can I Get My Copy?

Well, there are a few little hoops you have to jump through first. Don’t worry, however, it’s not that difficult. To get your copy, all you need to have is have an account with them. After that you can either claim it via your GOG app or directly from the website.

If you visit the link here (and log into or create your account) you can find a nice large friendly button to nab your game!

Is It Still Worth Playing?

The original Witcher game is clearly starting to show more than a few signs of it’s age. Despite that, however, it is still a thoroughly enjoyable gaming experience and if you were after a little more back story to our favourite sullen gaming protagonist, then there is no better place to start than in the beginning!

It is unclear how long this promotion will last for, but put simply, if you want your copy you better act fast!

What do you think? – Which is your favourite Witcher game? – Let us know in the comments!

