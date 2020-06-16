GOG Gives Away DRM-Free Copies of The Witcher 3 (T&Cs Apply)

Firstly I’m going to acknowledge (from the probably comments that we’ve ‘click-baited’ with that title) that this article does require some further explanation. Just to be clear though, I do have a length limit on our titles and, as such, it wasn’t deliberate! Also, to explain this fully requires quite a mouthful of letters that (despite my journalistic prowess) I simply can’t communicate in 70 characters or less without saying three (or free) three times based on the subject!

Let us, therefore, start from the beginning.

The chances are that, particularly based on the recent huge spike in popularity, that many of you probably already own a copy of The Witcher 3. If you do, however, it’s equally likely that it is either on a console or via a PC platform (such as Steam). Well, following the latest promotion from universally recognized good-guys ‘GOG.com‘, if you are one of those people, you will be able to claim a DRM-free version of the PC game directly from them. How much does it cost? Well, as long as you can prove you already own it, you’ll be charged exactly as much as the DRM included in their version. In other words, zero!

GOG.COM Offers The Witcher 3

Yes, in a nutshell, if you already own The Witcher 3 on Steam, Xbox, PS3/4, etc., as long as you can prove it (via their authentication methods), GOG.com will give you a copy of their DRM-free version! The terms of the giveaway state that you qualify under the following conditions:

If you bought the base game on a qualifying platform, you can claim the base game on GOG

If you bought the GOTY version on a qualifying platform, you can claim the GOTY version on GOG

If you bought the base game and add-ons separately, you will only receive the base game on GOG. :/

Owners of the Switch edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition won’t be eligible to benefit from this giveaway (since there is no Switch integration on GOG Galaxy 2.0)

If you already have The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in your GOG.COM library, you can still take advantage of this offer and receive a giftable code of the game (either The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition depending on the version you own) valid for a week.

Yes, you read that correctly. If you already own a copy of The Witcher 3 via GOG.com, you can claim a free copy to giveaway to any of your friends! A move that would undoubtedly make you very popular!

Where Can I Learn More?

The only mild fly in the ointment is that this promotion only lasts for 7 days at the time of writing and, as such, by the time you’re reading this, you’ll have just under a week to claim your copy should you care to wish to do so! In addition, just in case you missed it, this promotion does not include the highly-excellent Switch port that was released last year.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this deal, you can visit the official GOG.com promotional website via the link here!

