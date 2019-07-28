GOG Gives Blair Witch Refunds as DRM-Free Version is Delayed

GOG.com (Good Old Games) is a very popular resource for many PC gamers as their online store sells games available in DRM-free formats. In other words, they can be played anywhere, at any time, without the need for an internet connection. With them having the upcoming ‘Blair Witch’ game set for release, it was one of their most popular pre-order releases.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, GOG.com has confirmed that the DRM-free version of the game has been delayed indefinitely and, as such, refunds are now being given to anyone who made a pre-order.

GOG Refunds Blair Witch Game

While it does appear that the game will eventually be released on GOG.com, it will not be made available on the release day. GOG.com has said:

“We regret to inform you that the DRM-free version of Blair Witch won’t be released on GOG.COM on the global release day. We expect it to be available later in 2019. As such, we’re refunding your pre-order purchase of the game. The refund will be issued within the next couple of days to the original payment method.”

You may, at this point, be wondering why this version has been cancelled/delayed. Well, put simply, most games from GOG.com have a self-contained executable file which (frankly) makes piracy and distribution very easy. It is an unfortunate reality these days of games that don’t contain DRM.

When Is It Out?

Blair Witch will release for the PC (via Steam) and Xbox One on August 30th. If you are, however, holding out for that DRM-free version, while it will still release, I suspect it will be ‘held-off’ until one of two things happen. Namely, when a pirated/cracked version appears online (which, let’s face it, could happen within days of the Steam release) or a few months after the official DRM release.

It’s undoubtedly disappointing news for those who did pre-order this via GOG.com, but on the plus side, you are at least getting your money back rather than being kept waiting.

You can check out the games official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you disappointed with this DRM-free delay? – Let us know in the comments!