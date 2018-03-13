GOG St. Patrick’s Day Sale Begins – Up to 90% Off 300+ Titles

Massive Sale at GOG

St. Patrick’s day is not until the 17th, but the folks over at GOG are starting the celebration a week early. They are currently offering a massive sale featuring 300+ titles with up to 90% off in savings.

GOG of course is a subsidiary of CD Projekt (makers of The Witcher series), and offers all their games DRM-free. This is what sets the distribution platform apart from the likes of Valve’s Steam and EA’s Origin.

The current sale is not just limited to single titles, but includes several bundle savings as well. Some notables include the Star Wars Bundle sale which offers 75% off 20 titles such as KOTOR and the Jedi Knight series.

If isometric action RPG is your game then try Ember which is currently 60% off. Another RPG game Tyranny Commander Edition from the legendary Obsidian entertainment is also on sale for 66%.

If you prefer a more traditional 3D action game, then Metro Last Light Redux is currently 75% off. In case you have not played the game before that, Metro 2033 Redux is on sale for 75% off as well.

Unlike usual GOG event sales, The Witcher series is not on sale. However, there are lots more to discover and revisit. Why not try the emotionally moving puzzle adventure game Last Day of June for 40% off? or grab the entire Sherlock Holmes series or standalone titles for 75% off? Just head on over to gog.com to see over 300 titles on sale.

When will the GOG St. Patrick’s Day Sale End?

The GOG sale event ends on March 19, 2018.

