GoldenEye 25 Fan Remake Gets New Pic and Videos!

There have been a few projects over the years to bring back the mighty GoldenEye for the Nintendo 64. For me, the original will always be superior to play, even if the controls are almost sadistic by today’s standard. It’s pretty much an FPS that pioneered many things but didn’t really get it all correct. Much like early cars which didn’t have the traditional clutch, brake, accelerator configuration.

Security cameras are modeled and in game. They can be static or panning. The pitch and degrees of pan are adjustable per camera. Next we’ll make them detect the player and set off alarms when the player is in the camera’s view for too long. pic.twitter.com/UNEibAokTa — GoldenEye 25 (@007GoldenEye25) March 6, 2020

The team behind GoldenEye 007 looks to be making fantastic progress though, as their latest video clips and images showcase a part of Surface. Plus, we get a nice look at the infamous “look-at-watch” pause screen and even little details like security cameras.

It took 2 days to get Bond to look at his watch, never mind the actual menu. 😂 Would be much easier to do standard 2D menu, but this is why GE is special. The Rare devs made a virtual watch. A smartwatch. A watch that’s set to a unique time of day for every level. In 1997. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yM07VSt2d2 — GoldenEye 25 (@007GoldenEye25) February 14, 2020

This stuff might not seem like much, but it’s the little details that make a project like this. You can map out a level pretty damn quick these days. However, getting the atmosphere is the hard part.

The team at GoldenEye 25 are porting the game to Unreal Engine 4, giving it a huge graphical update along the way. How long that will take them, we don’t know, but they’re aiming for an August 2022 PC release date. So far, no C&D letter, who knows, we may play this one yet.