GoldenEye 25 Fan Remake Gets New Pic and Videos!

/ 19 seconds ago

There have been a few projects over the years to bring back the mighty GoldenEye for the Nintendo 64. For me, the original will always be superior to play, even if the controls are almost sadistic by today’s standard. It’s pretty much an FPS that pioneered many things but didn’t really get it all correct. Much like early cars which didn’t have the traditional clutch, brake, accelerator configuration.

The team behind GoldenEye 007 looks to be making fantastic progress though, as their latest video clips and images showcase a part of Surface. Plus, we get a nice look at the infamous “look-at-watch” pause screen and even little details like security cameras.

This stuff might not seem like much, but it’s the little details that make a project like this. You can map out a level pretty damn quick these days. However, getting the atmosphere is the hard part.

The team at GoldenEye 25 are porting the game to Unreal Engine 4, giving it a huge graphical update along the way. How long that will take them, we don’t know, but they’re aiming for an August 2022 PC release date. So far, no C&D letter, who knows, we may play this one yet.

